Webinar: Use Cases: The Secret to Success in IIoT

An IndustryWeek-hosted webinar, sponsored by PTC

Date: Wednesday, June 06, 2018 | 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)
Duration: 1 Hour
Event Type: Live Webinar
Cost: Free

Description

IIoT has the potential to transform every aspect of manufacturing, but charting the digital transformation journey and realizing its value can be overwhelming. Manufacturers around the globe and across industries struggle to decide where to begin, when to integrate digitalization into business outcomes, and how to select the right high-value use cases.

During this webinar, Jeff Miller, VP of Customer Success at PTC and Andy Balousek, VP of Global IoT Technical Sales at PTC, will review best practices and share case studies to help you:

  • Develop a framework for where to start your Digital Transformation journey
  • Select high-value use cases that deliver rapid, expandable value
  • Understand technology & implementation best practices
  • Think big, start small, and scale fast with tips & tricks from hundreds of implementations

Speakers

Jeffrey A Miller, Vice President, Customer Success – Advisory Services, PTC

Jeff leads PTC Advisory Services, a global team of senior business architects and technology consultants with skills and experience in digital business transformation. He and his team help organizations across the industrial ecosystem to realize, sustain and expand the value of their investments in digital transformation.

Andy Balousek, Vice President, Global IoT Technical Sales, PTC

Andy leads a global technical team chartered with enabling the sales teams and partner ecosystem to fully convey the technical details of the PTC’s ThingWorx platform focusing on Smart Connected Operations/Manufacturing opportunities.

 

