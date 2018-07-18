Webinar: Applying Predictive Analytics in Service Parts Management

Date: Tuesday, August 07, 2018 | 11:00 a.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

In the past, parts planners relied on historical data to forecast parts demand: seasonality, maintenance events, installed base, and composite information. Now, the Industrial Internet of Things is enabling them to integrate predictive analytics into their parts forecasting processes.



In this webinar, PTC service parts experts Vinod Arekar and Ed Wodarski discuss:

What predictive analytics is, as it applies to service parts planning.

Pulling data from connected assets to refine failure rates.

Using advanced analytics to centralize global inventories.

Register today!

Register



Speakers



Vinod Arekar, Service Supply Chain Expert, PTC



Vinod is a service supply chain expert at PTC and as aFellow he leads strategic initiatives overseeing several accounts to ensure success. Vinod’s strategic thinking and experience have helped bring the concept and application of Service Simulation to PTC.







Ed Wodarski, Service Parts Domain Expert, PTC



Ed is known fondly as the Godfather of service parts optimization having designed the first commercial service parts management solution in 1990. He has an unprecedented three decades of expertise and perspective in supply chain and service management, especially in parts optimization.





Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us