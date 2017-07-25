Webinar: Global IoT Product Design - Increase Success with Products, Teams, and Customers

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2017

The products we are designing today increasingly must consider the connected world people live and work in. The tools we use to design and produce these products have expanded and incorporated new technologies and design practices.

Innovative product companies across many industries have greater opportunities to embrace disruptive technologies, execute well, and give their customers the experiences and products they want and value. But, it is easy for companies to fail, even with advances in everything from communication and supply chain management to design tools, and manufacturing capabilities. And, for IoT product companies, whether consumer or industry focused, failure rates are currently even higher. For both native IoT products and retro-fitted IoT products, companies must navigate lack of standards, nascent infrastructure, new market challenges, and uncertainty of customer needs.

How can you increase your team’s chances of product success?

Join us August 23 for Global IoT Product Design, as Kathy Davies, Lecturer at Stanford University and Managing Director of Stanford Life Design Lab, and Heatherly Bucher, Product Marketing Manager at Arena Solutions, discuss their experiences with product teams and design efforts in the context of the connected world.

Some of the topics they will cover include:

Product Teams Exploring the challenges of interacting with multidisciplinary teams and stakeholders with fast-paced, dispersed supply chains. Considering how you can short circuit the learning cycle to ramp team and processes quickly.

Process of Design Learning how to capture design intent in product definition so all teams can execute effectively. Investigating the importance of capturing the voice of the customer (VOC) when designing products.



Kathy Davies, Lecturer in the Stanford University School of Engineering and Managing Director of the Stanford Life Design Lab

With 15 years’ experience in Silicon Valley product development, she holds 5 patents and has been involved in building everything from heart implants and high tech electronics to SaaS software. She is currently passionate about using design thinking to drive cultural change.

Heatherly Bucher, Product Marketing Manager, Arena Solutions

With a career spanning the earliest beginnings of SaaS/cloud platforms to present day connected supply chain environments, she has focused on collaboration as a vehicle for success in every project – from leading global professional services teams to providing communications and product marketing. She is currently spending time researching circular design theory and how it might relate to business relationships.