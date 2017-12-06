Webinar: Obeya Management -- How World-Class Lean Enterprises are Connecting Hoshin Strategy to Daily Management

Date: Wednesday, January 10, 2017

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

Toyota Industrial Equipment Manufacturing, Goodyear, Ford R&D, Menlo Innovations, Quebec Ministry of Healthcare, and others across industries and function are discovering the power of Toyota's Obeya or "Big Room" approach.

Join us January 10 as Lean Leadership and Obeya expert, Sam MacPherson will share how Toyota and other World-class Lean organizations are using the Obeya to develop, deploy, and manage their Hoshin Strategy from the boardroom to the shop-floor; innovate, collaborate, communicate, problem-solve, develop people, and create a High-Performance Lean Culture of Engagement.

In this Webinar we will explore:

How World-class organizations are adopting Toyota's Obeya approach of collaborative visual management is the drive Operational Excellence and Competitive Advantage An Overview of Toyota uses Obeya to connect its Hoshin Kanri (Strategy Management) System to its Daily Management -- Top to Bottom How the Toyota "T" and Customer Experience Life-cycle visual management is used see the flow of information and activities to deliver value with velocity to internal and external customers, alike The Latest Science behind the Obeya approach and why it works How to implement or improve your Obeya Strategy

For additional background on Obeya see IndustryWeek's Jill Jusko's Sep 30, 2016 Interview with Sam MacPherson on Obeya in her article "Obeya: The Brain of the Lean Enterprise."

Speaker

Sam MacPherson, Founder and Executive Director, The Lean Leadership Academy

Sam MacPherson is an internationally recognized Lean Enterprise Transformation and Leadership Development Expert, Thought Leader and Speaker and has dedicated over 30 years to developing organizational leadership, senior leadership teams, and designing lean enterprise management systems for such companies as Intel, The Timken Company, American Greetings, Burt’s Bees, and as a leader for Crown Cork and Seal. Sam was introduced to the Toyota Production System and the Shingo method in the mid-1980’s, while serving as the project leader for Dr. Shigeo Shingo and as an Intern at TMMK in the mid-90s. Today, Sam still works closely with Toyota leaders past and present on leadership development. In 2017, Sam was made a Shingo Institute Faculty Fellow and is a member of the Lean in Higher Education Steering Committee.

