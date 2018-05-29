Webinar: Ten Innovations You Hope Your Competition Doesn’t Deploy First

Date: Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Description

You know some new technologies are more disruptive than others. Some are also more devastating in the hands of your competition than others. If you are facing neck-to-neck battles with assertive start-ups, predatory copy-cats, or global discounters, you can’t let your competition have any advantage. Join us to learn which 10 innovations you don’t want your competition to deploy first. Learn what you can do to protect your competitive advantage.

Hear from a panel of experts, including an Infor customer, Infor Manufacturing Industry strategists, and an expert from Amazon Web Services—who will explain why cloud deployment is the foundational technology for the digital era.

Key takeaways include:

Warning signs that you are in the slow lane and about to be passed

The role cloud deployment plays in digital technologies like IoT

What mobility, visibility, and accessibility means today

Essential technologies for winning on price and value

Critical tools for customer alignment and speed to market

From supply chain to value chain, tips for preventing weak links

Speakers

Dr. Josef Waltl, Global Segment Lead – Industrial Software, AWS

Dr. Josef Waltl leads the global partner ecosystem for Industrial Software at Amazon Web Services (AWS). Prior to AWS he worked in Siemens building on software strategy & M&A for PLM, Smart Grid and Mobility. He holds a Ph.D. and an MBA from the Technical University Munich as well as a MSc in Computer Science from the University of Salzburg.

Nick Castellina, Director of Industry and Solution Strategy, Infor

Nick Castellina is the Director of Industry and Solution Strategy responsible for Infor manufacturing. Prior to Infor, Nick was Vice President and Research Group Director of the Aberdeen Group’s Business Planning and Execution research practice. There he worked with software vendors and end users to analyse trends and produce industry-leading content in topics related to Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, Project Portfolio Management, and Business Process Management. He was also responsible for managing a team of analysts dedicated to manufacturing, product innovation and engineering, supply chain management, and financial management and GRC.

Castellina earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Bentley University and a Masters in Business Administration with specializations in marketing and finance at the University of Massachusetts - Boston.

Mike Edgett, Industry & Solution Strategy Director – Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Life Sciences, Infor

Mike Edgett is responsible for Infor’s positioning and strategic direction in the Food, Beverage, Chemicals and Life Sciences markets across the suite of solutions that Infor provides to these process manufacturing industries. Mike started his career in product development with diversified food processing company, Borden and later moved to Quaker Oats where he held roles in R&D, Business Development and Marketing. Additionally he served as Director of Marketing for a division of Bunge Foods. Prior to joining Infor, Mike was the VP of Marketing at the global software company, Movius. Mike earned an MBA in Marketing and Operations Management from the Simon School of Business at the University of Rochester and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Houghton College.

Technical Details

