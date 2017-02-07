IndustryWeek

Home > When It's Time to Rethink Your PLM

When It's Time to Rethink Your PLM

If you are trying to manage modern products with 20-year old PLM tools, it is worth taking a step back and evaluating how cloud PLM has evolved, and whether your current PLM system is still suitable for your changing business.

Read the white paper, Rethink Your PLM, to see how modern cloud PLM can help you:

  • Create, revise and compare product updates
  • Collaborate on product requests with customers, engineering, sales and partners
  • Integrate product data with opportunities, service cases, tasks and more

Download to learn more!

Paper contributed by propel.

THE LATEST
More
Manufacturing Leader of the Week
Merrow Sewing Machine Co. CEO Charlie Merrow.
Feb 7, 2017
Exclusive
IndustryWeek

An Old Company Stitches Together a New Perspective

The Merrow Sewing Machine Co. was old, analog and grappling with its identity after 165 years as a market leader when Charlie Merrow and his brother, Owen, bought back the company in 2003. Since then, the seventh generation of Merrows has used lots of tech, namely cloud, to bring it into the 21st century and drastically change its business model....More
View All

IndustryWeek.com
Related IndustryWeek Sites

Copyright © 2017 Penton