Manufacturers Embracing SaaS for Production Functionality and Flexibility

Cloud-based robotics solutions, particularly those delivered via a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, are now helping manufacturing leaders become more nimble and responsive in managing their production processes.

This informative white paper will examine how robotic control and monitoring processes, historically the exclusive domain of the manufacturing floor, are evolving to leverage the scale of the Internet. Together with cloud-based robotic solutions, the gap between the demands on your business and the ability to improve your organization's effectiveness is closing every day.

Paper contributed by Tend