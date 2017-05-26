In order to help “catalyze and elevate innovative education programs focusing on emerging transformative technologies for the manufacturing industry, ” Arconic, Inc. recently awarded six grants across the U.S. and Europe.

The manufacturer of lightweight metals, through its foundation’s Advanced Manufacturing Education Grant Program, will provide funding over the next two years to academic and training institutions in the U.S., Germany, Hungary, and the United Kingdom aim to educate 375 students through these grant programs.

The Advanced Manufacturing Education Grant Program is aimed at helping solve the talent shortage manufacturers are facing. In the United States alone, over 365,000 manufacturing jobs are currently open, according to the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), and over two million of the 3.5 million job openings over the next decade will go unfilled due to the skills gap. Skills are needed for cutting-edge technologies like automation, robotics, additive manufacturing and the digitization of information.

“Investing in education is crucial to the health of economies around the world; it improves our communities, empowers individuals economically, and enhances the competitiveness of businesses and industry,” said Esra Ozer, president, Arconic Foundation. “Through partnerships with academic institutions like Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville, Tennessee, we help ensure that the next generation is prepared and excited for careers in advanced manufacturing.”

Pellissippi State Community College received $100,000 to expand its Engineering Technology programs. The funding will be used to add advanced industry-grade robotics equipment to its classrooms, dedicate additional space for these high-demand programs, and strengthen the early talent pipeline connection between the College and local high schools.

“A healthy manufacturing sector is a top priority,” said Todd Boppell, COO, National Association of Manufacturers. “Manufacturing is the backbone of the U.S. economy, and it’s public-private collaborations like this Arconic Foundation grant program that help equip today’s students to forge successful manufacturing careers.”

The six grant recipients :

Ivy Tech Community College, Lafayette, Ind. grant funding will integrate hands-on additive manufacturing coursework into existing programs and support the addition of a dedicated additive manufacturing course and related equipment.