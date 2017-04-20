Employees' Choice: The 10 Best Manufacturers to Work For

10. Texas Instruments

According to our calculations, people really like working at this maker of semiconductors and educational technology, even though some of the products are more throwback Thursday than latest and greatest. Why? Because the workplace is humane, my friend.

“The culture at TI is awesome,” writes one satisfied software engineer. “The environment is laid back and the people you get to work with are always willing to help out when needed. The benefits package is also great. [You are] strongly encouraged to move laterally or horizontally within the company depending on your preference. Work flexibility and ability to maintain work/life balance are very appealing.”

Glassdoor ranking: #44