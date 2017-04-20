Employees' Choice: The 10 Best Manufacturers to Work For

Every year, the job site Glassdoor ranks its 50 best employers, according to reviews and ratings from employees past and present. We've culled the list to the top manufacturing employers, whom we're happy to say cover a healthy cross-section of products, from pet food and cleaning products to smartphones and rockets.
According to our calculations, people really like working at this maker of semiconductors and educational technology, even though some of the products are more throwback Thursday than latest and greatest. Why? Because the workplace is humane, my friend.
“The culture at TI is awesome,” writes one satisfied software engineer. “The environment is laid back and the people you get to work with are always willing to help out when needed. The benefits package is also great. [You are] strongly encouraged to move laterally or horizontally within the company depending on your preference. Work flexibility and ability to maintain work/life balance are very appealing.”
Glassdoor ranking: #44
'Family-friendly' is the stuff here: Moms get 14 to 16 weeks of paid parental leave, and new dads, eight. Workers also laud the health insurance and retirement plans.
Glassdoor ranking: #41
Employees at Tesla’s outer-space sib like that they get to check out the rockets/rocket parts on their breaks. They also speak well of the “fast-paced work environment that teaches you a lot,” and the otherworldly health benefits: “Almost 100% full coverage with no employee contribution and really good providers. Health care & dental care on-site too!”
Glassdoor ranking: #40
“Anonymous current employee in Redmond, Wash.,” says it best:
“If you love tech, this is a great place. No doubt you'll talk tech from enterprise to consumer--from PCs to phones to Xboxes--from datacenter to desktop.
"What were great benefits are now very good (took a small step down) but still probably better than you'll find at 99% of large corporations. If you've got family, the value of the benefits is even higher. 401k match is nice.”
Glassdoor ranking: #37
Earning raves: the on-site wellness center in the Elk Grove, Calif., location, which sounds rather spalike with massage therapists and personal trainers along with doctors, dentists, physical therapist, chiropractors, a gym and classes. It's everything a $122,027 (on average) software engineer needs after a long evening of coding (work-life balance doesn’t rank very high at Apple). A sweet 401K plan, with Apple making more contributions than the employee, and decent health benefits for part-timers merit accolades also.
Glassdoor ranking: #36
This Silicon Valley maker of graphic processor technologies is well-regarded for its cutting-edge technology, flexible work hours, warmth, and smart people. We almost want to bake a cake for it, it sounds so friendly.
Glassdoor ranking: #30
"Great science and open-minded scientists," crowed one happy employee of this immunotherapy drug manufacturer. "New state-of-the-art gym. Huge variety of food. Many opportunities to grow and learn." Sign us up!
Glassdoor ranking: #32
Employees of the 131-year-old pharmaceutical and personal hygiene products company praise the work-life balance, the benefits, the work environment and the stand-up co-workers and leadership. Ninety-six percent approve of CEO Alex Gorsky.
Peanut and Fluffy can share gossip around the water bowl at Purina headquarters in St. Louis, where the Pets at Work benefit is the most popular perk. 96% of employees approve of CEO Joseph Sivewright.
Glassdoor ranking: #13
Work-life balance is “refreshing” at the maker of Pine-Sol cleaner, Liquid Plumr de-clogger, Brita water filters and Burts Bee’s natural products, along with its namesake bleach. Half-day Fridays during summer and work-from home days are also a hit. Ninety-nine of 586 respondents approve of CEO Benno Dorer.
Glassdoor ranking: #12.
Trump and Manufacturing
The Changing Automotive Landscape
IoT and the Digitization of Manufacturing
Skilled Worker Shortage
Ask the Expert: Lean Leadership
Cloud Computing -- Sponsored by Plex
The Connected Enterprise -- Sponsored by Rockwell Automation
Industry Intelligence Market Reports
Industry Week