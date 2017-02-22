The average person has about a 50-50 chance of knowing when someone is lying. Iowa State University researchers are using eye-tracking technology to improve those odds, specifically for interviews conducted online.

Joey George, John D. DeVries Endowed Chair in Business and a professor of information systems at Iowa State, says people think they can detect deception, but they often looking are at the wrong thing.

“People around the world think that gaze aversion or not maintaining eye contact is a cue of deception, but it’s absolutely not true,” George said.

Researchers say they hope to confirm known cues and find new ones that predict when someone is lying.

“It’s really important in business to determine if someone is honest or dishonest, because down the line, the business will pay for that,” said George.

Iowa State’s College of Business is one of about a dozen in the world to have access to a neuroscience lab equipped with eye-tracking technology and an EEG machine for research. Watch the video to see how researchers are using the equipment to help businesses weed out potential employees who are dishonest during interviews.