Last month the largest chip maker in the world proclaimed that by investing in manufacturing at its Phoenix area location it would “help the U.S. maintain its position as the global leader in the semiconductor industry.’

Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel sees the $7 billion investment in an advanced high-volume factory, known as Fab 42, as a way to increase R&D in the U.S. and ensure that the” pace of Moore’s Law continues to march on, fueling technology innovations the world loves and depends on.”

The investment will create 3,000 high-tech jobs and will have an exponential effect resulting in 10,000 long-term jobs in Arizona due to the impact on businesses that will support the factory’s operations, according to Intel.

While that is a large number it’s nothing that the area can’t handle. The region has the third largest labor pool in the West. Each year 800,000 students graduate from the University of Arizona, and 80% of these students stay in the area. The university’s STEM programs are part of more than 500 community engagement programs across the greater Phoenix area that are designed to tap into and inspire early STEM interests, from 84 summer programs to, internships and K-12 activities.

And the community college system is robust as well. The Maricopa Community College system graduates about 260,000 on an annual basis. Recently the Grand Canyon University announced it aims to have 70% of its students in STEM majors by 2020. And more than 50 universities and other institutions of higher learning are located in the area including Northern Arizona University and the University of Phoenix.

“As Arizona is projected to rank fourth in over overall STEM jobs, over the next 10 years, the Greater Phoenix area is supporting that goal by having a strong dialog with the business community and the educational institutes across the board (from elementary to post-graduate) to ensure we are providing the right skills,” explained Chris Camaco, CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council.

To support this objective in January the community held the 21st Century STEM: Integrate to Innovate Conference, which was comprised of three days of professional learning for PreK-16 educators, informal educators, business partners, and community leaders in all areas of STEM.

And that talent will have abundant opportunities with companies such as Abbott Labs, Boeing, Coca Cola, Frito Lay, Honeywell, Freescale, Medtronic, Orbital, TRW and UTC aerospace having plants in the area.

The strength of those companies are being leveraged to attract companies in the Internet of Things (IoT) sector and sensor application technologies. By 2027, planners hope the area will be recognized as a sensor cluster in key European, Asian and North American markets, attracting global companies to the region.

Global companies already have a presence in the Phoenix area with more moving in. In fact earlier this month Malaysia’s Scientex Packaging Film bought a manufacturing building in Phoenix that will serve as its first entry into the U.S. market. Scientex makes industrial stretch film used for consumer packaging, solar products and automobiles.

Scientex is part of more than 1,000 global companies with locations in the Phoenix area. And that number is sure to grow, according to economic planners. With more than 85% of global growth through 2019 projected to occur outside the United States, “global engagement is a necessity if cities want to catalyze both their economies and their workforce", according to The Greater Phoenix Economic Council.

And to make sure Phoenix is prepared for the economic impact, the group last week announced the release of the Metro Phoenix Global Investment Plan, a global trade and investment plan that outlines specific steps local business, civic and government leaders can take to leverage exports and foreign direct investment to grow global engagement.

The global outreach, which will further strengthen the manufacturing sector, will require the region to continue its investment in STEM-related education pushing it towards its goal of being recognized as a top STEM market.

