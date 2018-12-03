Menu
Korean Battery Manufacturer Brings 2,000 Jobs to Alabama
Korean Battery Manufacturer Brings 2,000 Jobs to Alabama

SK innovation, a manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for hybrid electric vehicles, will supply Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai-Kia Motors.

A new $1.67 billion in a new manufacturing plant in Jackson County, Ala. was announced on Nov. 26. SK innovation, a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for hybrid electric vehicles, will create more than 2,000 jobs at the plant which will supply Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai-Kia Motors. Both companies have locations in the state.

“By choosing Georgia, SK innovation will have access to our skilled workforce and extensive manufacturing resources, while also joining a number of other Korean-affiliated companies that operate manufacturing facilities across the state,” Governor Nathan Deal said when announcing the new plant.

The proposed manufacturing plant will be constructed in two phases: each phase will add approximately 1,000,000 square feet of manufacturing space and include the hiring of more than 1,000 advanced manufacturing employees.

“SK Group was among the first Korean investors in Georgia, and has a longstanding history in our state,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. SK innovation is a part of the SK Group, one of the largest conglomerates in South Korea with businesses in including exploration and production (E&P), batteries, and information and electronics materials. The company employs more than 6,500 worldwide. 

