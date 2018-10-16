Top Employers for Hiring the Disabled

As October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, we are taking a look at companies who are leading the way in hiring people with disabilities.

The National Organization on Disability (NOD), recently announced the 2018 Leading Disability Employers and this slideshow focuses on the manufacturing companies that made that list.

Also this month, NOD launched a “Look Closer” campaign to urge employers and recruiters to consider the "tenacity and perseverance of people with disabilities when hiring new talent." The campaign highlights the 20 million Americans with disabilities who are innovative and know how to get things done—but are not employed.

The campaign has the support of nine companies, which together employ more than one million people and earn annual revenues topping $250 billion. They have pledged their commitment to advance disability inclusion within their own workplaces.

“Millions of Americans with disabilities are ready to work,” said Governor Tom Ridge, NOD Chairman and the first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security. “We need hiring and recruiting managers to look closer at their abilities and consider this largely untapped talent pool. There is a reason for optimism. Today’s strong economy is forcing employers to consider talent that they might previously have overlooked. We all must ‘Look Closer’ and recognize the extraordinary talents of people with disabilities.”