VW to Use Tesla Batteries at US Car-Charging Stations

Tesla Inc.’s battery systems will be installed at more than 100 electric-vehicle U.S. charging stations this year.

Electrify America, created by Volkswagen AG as part of a settlement from the automaker’s emissions-cheating scandal, said on Feb. 4 that it plans to add the Tesla Powerpack systems at charging stations across the U.S. through 2019.

Electrify America plans to invest $2 billion to support of zero-emission vehicles in the U.S., under a court settlement.

The 210-kilowatt battery systems will each have about 350 kilowatt-hours of capacity.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed and a Tesla spokesman declined to comment.

Tesla is also taking steps to enhance the energy systems in its cars. The company agreed to acquire battery-technology company Maxwell Technologies Inc. for about $218 million in stock, in a deal announced on Feb. 4. Maxwell’s lithium-ion capacitors may assist with faster car-charging capability.

By Brian Eckhouse