Menu
US Industrial Production Up
The Economy

US Industrial Output Up -- Small Hurricane Impact

Motor vehicle production again helped drive the overall increase, with a 2.6% gain in the month, and is up more than 11% from a year earlier.

U.S. industries saw only a small hit from Hurricane Florence, which devastated parts of the mid-Atlantic region in September, and output rose at a steady pace, the government reported on Oct. 16.

Strong auto and petroleum production were again key drivers in the sector, according to the Federal Reserve.

Industrial production rose 0.3% last month compared to August, as the Fed said output growth was "held down slightly" by Florence, which shaved less than a tenth of a point off the increase.

Manufacturing posted a more modest 0.2% gain, while the mining sector, which includes the booming oil and gas industry, jumped 0.5% for its eighth consecutive increase, the report said.

The Fed said overall mining output had gained 24% since its low point in 2016, driven by oil and gas, even as drilling had declined in the last three months.

Meanwhile, utilities were flat after a big jump in August, the data showed.

Motor vehicle production again helped drive the overall increase, with a 2.6% gain in the month, and is up more than 11% from a year earlier.

Wood products and metals also rose, while the Fed said the only significant decline was in "nonmetallic mineral products."

Industrial production is up 5.1% in the year ended in September while manufacturing output has increased 3.5 % and mining surged 13.4%.

Installed capacity in use remained steady at 78.1%, which is 1.7 points below its long-run average, the report said.

Copyright Agence France-Presse, 2108

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Companies Abandoning Brands to Attract Millennials
Food Companies Boot Legacy Brands in Pursuit of Millennial Cash
Oct 15, 2018
salesforce
Sponsored Content
Top Trends in Today's Manufacturing Workforce
Oct 12, 2018
The 2019 Ford Edge St on the road.
How Will the Shift from NAFTA to USMCA Affect the Auto Industry?
Oct 12, 2018
The Canadian flag
Canada Announces Tariffs on Steel Imports to Avoid Dumping
Oct 12, 2018