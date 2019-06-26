Menu
The IndustryWeek Best Plants Winners and Finalists Statistical Report: 2014-2018

The information contained in this 65-page, data-packed Statistical Profile presents a composite picture of IndustryWeek’s Best Plants winners and finalists for the past five years from 2014 to 2018. During these years IndustryWeek selected 78 winning and finalist facilities.

This report was prepared from a database populated with information supplied by the manufacturing plants when responding to the IW Best Plants questionnaire in each year of the competition. It provides detailed benchmarking data on the following:

  • Management Practices
  • Quality
  • Employee Involvement/Empowerment
  • Safety
  • Customer Relations
  • Supplier Relations
  • Manufacturing Operations & Flexibility
  • Maintenance
  • Inventory Management
  • Environmental Stewardship
  • Competitiveness and Market Results
 

 

TAGS: Leadership Strategic Planning & Execution Operations Maintenance Quality
