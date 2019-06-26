The IndustryWeek Best Plants Winners and Finalists Statistical Report: 2014-2018

This report was prepared from a database populated with information supplied by the manufacturing plants when responding to the IW Best Plants questionnaire in each year of the competition. It provides detailed benchmarking data on the following:
- Management Practices
- Quality
- Employee Involvement/Empowerment
- Safety
- Customer Relations
- Supplier Relations
- Manufacturing Operations & Flexibility
- Maintenance
- Inventory Management
- Environmental Stewardship
- Competitiveness and Market Results
0 comments
Hide comments