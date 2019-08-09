Skip navigation
Menu
IndustryWeek US 500
IndustryWeek US 500
2019 IW U.S. 500
Resources>The IndustryWeek US 500

The 2019 IndustryWeek U.S. 500

IW's exclusive ranking of America's largest public manufacturing companies.
Resources
Printable copy of the IW U.S. 500 List

The annual IW U.S. 500 ranks the largest and top revenue-generating public manufacturers in the country.

This free database includes the full ranking of this year's class—sortable by ranking, industry, and financial performance (based on 2018 performance)—plus a complete data profile for each company on the list.

To sort the list, click the column heading of the data you'd like to re-order. To sort in reverse, click the column heading a second time. For the full company data set, just click the company name.

Check out IW's full catalog of IW U.S. 500 articles, galleries and content.

THE IW U.S. 500 INCLUDES:

  • Manufacturing companies with a majority of their business in a manufacturing industry
  • Companies that generated less than 50% of revenues from manufacturing, but more revenue from manufacturing than the lowest-revenue-producing companies on this year’s list.
  • Oil and gas companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from the refining of oil and gas products.
  • Companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from the manufacture of mined materials.

 Erik L. Fine, a Charlotte, N.C.-based information consultant involved in the IW U.S. 500 since its inception, oversaw the analysis and data-collection effort.

View the full list
TAGS: The Economy Leadership Operations Technology and IIoT Talent
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Excavator at sunset
2019 IW U.S. 500: Top 10 Machinery Manufacturers
Aug 12, 2019
Download the IW US 500
The 2019 IndustryWeek IW U.S. 500 List Download
Aug 12, 2019
2019 IW U.S. 500
IW U.S. 500: Tariffs Make Their Mark
Aug 12, 2019
2019 IW U.S. 500
The 2019 IndustryWeek U.S. 500
Aug 09, 2019