2019 IW U.S. 500: The Best Electrical Equipment and Appliance Manufacturers

27 different electrical equipment and appliance manufacturers made the cut for the 2019 I.W. US 500. This slideshow presents the ten best of those companies by revenue.

Each slide shows a company's:

2018 and 2019 IW500 ranks

2018 revenue

2018 net income

profit margin

and revenue

Three seperate companies in the top ten of this list noted a negative net income in 2018, including G.E., which posted an incredible loss of $22 billion. Compared to the companies' ranks in last years' IW500, 6 fell in the overall rankings, two stayed in the same place, and only one noted a gain: Hubbell Inc. moved from #243 in the IW500 for 2018 to #220 in the IW500 for 2019. One member of the top ten is totally new to the IW500, Broadcom Inc., which recently relocated to Delaware from Singapore.

Without further ado, here are the rest of 2019's top electrical appliance and equipment manufacturers!