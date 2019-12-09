Faces of Manufacturing: Never a Routine Day

Name: Jo Stanton

City/State of Residence: Greenville, South Carolina

Related: Share Your Enthusiasm for Manufacturing

Job Title: Management Systems Coordinator

Company: T&S Brass and Bronze Works

Years with Company: 24 years

Industry of Your Company: Manufacturing of faucets, fittings, and specialty products and accessories for the foodservice, industrial, commercial plumbing, and laboratory markets.

Training/Education: General Business Degree

What made you decide to pursue a career in manufacturing?

I actually stumbled into manufacturing more than I sought it out. With my educational background in business, I applied at T&S to get a start at a company with a good reputation and the opportunity to enhance my skills and grow my career. I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to learn a great deal about manufacturing in my time here.

What does your job entail?

My current responsibilities include the maintenance and integration of the three management systems at T&S —the quality management system (ISO 9001), the environmental management system (ISO 14001), and the occupational health and safety management system (ISO 45001). In addition, I manage our document control system, serve as the lead internal auditor, research quality and manufacturing trends, and publish the company newsletter.

I have also participated in numerous internal continuous improvement teams, and I serve on the environmental and safety committees.

What is the most interesting part of your job?

Since my job involves wearing many hats, my day-to-day responsibilities are never routine. Yes, it is a desk job, but it is also engaging with people and making sure we have crossed every “t” and dotted every “i” when it is time for our annual DQS third-party audit.

Your proudest moment?

The one that stands out most is when we were recognized as one of IndustryWeek’s Best Plants in 2014. I attended one of IndustryWeek’s conferences in early 2014, came back to work and said to my manager, “Let’s go for it.” It was the first time I had the opportunity to be involved with something like this and be recognized as one of the key players in helping T&S win the award.

What do you love about manufacturing?

I have worked in all areas on the production floor and have followed the process of watching a raw casting being machined, polished, plated, assembled and then tested to make sure water is going to flow through it. It’s so fulfilling to see something start from raw materials to become something useful and important in the world. It makes me proud to know that when one of our customers receives this particular faucet, it is actually something they will need and can rely on for everyday use.

What advice would you give to kids considering a job in manufacturing?

I have had the opportunity to speak with students at some of our local schools during annual Manufacturing Day events. I like to tell them that manufacturing is not at all what it used to be. There are so many opportunities in manufacturing, from the tried-and-true areas of machining and assembling to engineering, testing and supporting operations. Be open-minded, get your foot in the door and discover the opportunities that are available to you.

Do you want to participate in our Faces of Manufacturing series? Here's how!