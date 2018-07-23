A Manufacturer’s Guide to Growing Profitably

The number one challenge facing manufacturers today is the management of growth expectations. Even if you do your best to try to plan for future growth, there will be surprises along the way. A recent survey of almost 1,000 manufacturers conducted by MORAR on behalf of Epicor reveals that most manufacturers expect to grow their business in the next 12 months. What’s your business growth priority this year?

This eBook and research identify five key factors that growing manufacturers believe contributed to their business growth last year, and five risks that manufacturers believe may prevent or weaken growth in the following year. It highlights the importance of being able to plan accurately for growth, and suggests areas of your business that you can critique to assess your ability to effectively plan for growth.

