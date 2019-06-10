3D-Printing Makes Industrial Parts Look Like Work of Art

Trade shows highlight the best looking industrial machines and products, but this year at RAPID additive manufacturing proved its more than just a pretty face and viable option for production parts.

Last month, Detroit's Cobo Center hosted the RAPID +TCT 2019, the largest 3D printing event in North America. Nearly 4,000 industry experts, educators and tech aficionados attended the show filled with the very best in additive manufacturing. This year heralded big changes for its downtrodden host city, which is slowly building back optimism layer by layer, and the manufacturing industry as a whole. Additive technology is driving changes from the way designs are conceived to how parts are assembled, evident in the lustrous cars and complex parts, all stunning works of beauty, that made walking the 112,000-ft² floorspace like a saunter through a high-tech modern art museum. The real-world benefits they provided were even more beautiful to behold.

The 3D-printed parts and software at the nearly 400 booths boasted improvements in production time, costs, and quality. I couldn’t visit them all, but tried to capture a sense of the show in the photo gallery.

Before diving into those, here are a few new stats to show how the additive industry keeps on growing:

RAPID's attendees grew 47% over 2018 and exhibitors increased by 27%.

43% of manufacturing professionals say they use 3D printing for production, according to a Sculpteo survey data analyzed by Case24.

That study also says 39% reported decreased lead times and 30% said it reduced costs.

To see how diverse its applications can be, start the slideshow.

(All photos by John Hitch)