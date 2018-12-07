Menu
The IBM logo and wordmark. Getty Images
Technology and IIoT

IBM Sells Software Assets for $1.8 Billion

The deal is part of Big Blue’s effort to focus more on cloud computing.

IBM (IW 500/11) agreed to sell $1.8 billion in software assets to India’s HCL Technologies Ltd., part of Big Blue’s effort to focus more on cloud computing.

HCL, based in New Delhi, is buying seven businesses focused on markets such as e-commerce and human resources, according to a statement Thursday. The transaction is expected to close by mid-2019. An existing licensing partnership between the two companies will continue for five of the products.

"The time is right to divest these select collaboration, marketing and commerce software assets, which are increasingly delivered as stand-alone products," said John Kelly, a senior vice president at International Business Machines Corp.

IBM is trying to become a leader in the hybrid cloud market, which combines software and services delivered over the public internet with similar offerings run on companies’ own servers and data centers. In October, the Armonk, New York-based company agreed to buy Red Hat Inc., a specialist in this area, for $33 billion.

By Jeran Wittenstein

TAGS: Leadership Companies & Executives
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
predicitve-maintenance-fortune
A Primer on Predictive Maintenance to Improve Asset Efficiency
Dec 06, 2018
ROI
Webinar: Critical Steps to Achieving ROI in your IIoT Implementation
Dec 06, 2018
stem-gift-guide-2018
The Gift of STEAM Now Can Help Defeat the Skills Gap Later
Dec 05, 2018
SpaceX SSO-A Mission on Dec. 3, 2018
SpaceX Launches 64 Small Satellites Into Earth Orbit
Dec 04, 2018