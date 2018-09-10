If you’re a manufacturer, OEM, or in a process industry, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) can help you boost your production efficiency, quality, flexibility, and visibility to higher levels than ever, while responding to customer requests and market opportunities much faster.

This new site, sponsored by Siemens, includes a written summary and the recording of an info-packed webinar, featuring two respected world leaders in cloud and automation technologies who will help you cut through all the IIoT hype and get specific. The site also includes two white papers focused on how an open IoT operating system enables industrial OEMs to link their machines and physical infrastructure to the digital world easily, quickly and economically.

You’ll learn:

How technology, connectivity, enhanced analytics are enabling the IIoT.

About roadblocks organizations have encounted.

Many benefits arising from the IoT driving paradigm shifts.

How AI and machine learning help businesses extract meaning from data and extend their services.

About ways in wich edge computing extends the cloud in partnership with the factory floor or the field.

