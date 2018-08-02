The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is driving a digital transformation throughout the manufacturing industry, resulting in insights and process improvements that would have been impossible just a few years ago. For companies who have successfully navigated this disruptive change, this has meant historic increases in efficiency, productivity, and quality.

The IIoT journey does present challenges, however, which can stop potentially beneficial projects before they ever get started. This series identifies the top issues preventing IIoT success, solutions to overcome them, and strategies to implement today's most advanced connected technologies.

