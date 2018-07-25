Webinar: 5 Steps Manufacturers Must Take to Engage the Gen Z Workforce

Date: Thursday, August 23, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

The manufacturing industry is facing a talent crisis with the impending “silver tsunami” of baby-boomer retirements. This is compounded by the harsh reality that younger generations aren’t considering manufacturing as a career option.

To remain competitive in the war for talent, manufacturers must create a work environment which attracts, engages, and retains the future workforce. This webinar will discuss five actionable steps manufacturers can take to get there.

During this webinar, you will:

Learn how to motivate and engage a multi-generational workforce

Discover new ideas for creating “Gen-Z-ready” work practices

Gain insight into the role technology plays in enhancing the employee experience

Register

Speakers

John Frehse, Senior Managing Director, Ankura

John Frehse is a Senior Managing Director at Ankura, based in the New York office. He has more than 20 years of experience focused on labor and operations strategy.

John has developed and implemented strategies for more than 100 companies, and he delivers to corporate leaders innovative labor solutions that incorporate solutions to employee needs. His work has spanned a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, automotive, chemical, electronics, pharmaceuticals, power, call centers, banking/insurance, distribution, telecommunications, mining, government and healthcare.

John’s professional philosophy is that people are the most valuable resource of every company. His experience has proven that in order to create long-term success, a thoughtful and methodical approach to labor must be created.

Before joining Ankura, John was a founding partner of Core Practice LLC, an international labor strategies firm. Prior to that, he was head of Global Strategic Services Sales for Blue Pumpkin Software, now known as Verint. His clients included the manufacturer of automobile driveline and drivetrain components and systems, a multinational food manufacturing and processing conglomerate, and a Canadian telecommunications and media company.

Kylene Zenk, Director, Manufacturing Practice, Kronos

Kylene Zenk, Director, Manufacturing Practice, leads awareness building efforts and go-to-market strategy execution for the manufacturing market at Kronos Incorporated, a global provider of workforce management and human capital management software solutions. Her primary focus is educating manufacturing organizations about the role of effective labor management in improving employee engagement and organizational performance. She is also responsible for partnering across sales, services, product development, and customer support to achieve sales growth and customer satisfaction goals.

Prior to joining Kronos in 2007, Zenk worked at Capital One Financial Corporation in operations, sales training, and marketing roles. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in business administration, both from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Zenk is also a member of the National Association of Manufacturers, the Association for Manufacturing Excellence, and the Society for Human Resource Management.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us