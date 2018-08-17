Webinar: Facilitating Lean with Synchronized Planning and Scheduling

Date: Thursday, September 13, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

Discover the value of a lean synchronized approach to production scheduling and integrated approach to maximizing production scheduling effectiveness. DELMIA Ortems Agile Manufacturing range of advanced planning software successfully complements the traditional ERP, MES, PLM and SCM management systems. See how this new approach adds the power of constraint-based finite-capacity resource optimization, and synchronization of production flows – from raw materials through finished products.

In today’s world companies are being challenged to anticipate new production introduction, reduce urgent transportation expenses, reduce penalties for late delivery, protect margins. Manufacturers look to maintain the correct level of inventories with precision while confronted with the need to compress manufacturing cycle times with increase demand complexity and variability.

Attendees can expect to gain insights specific to plant management and optimization, how to address Plant Planning & Scheduling challenges, while also learning key attributes of the DELMIA Ortems solution including:

Some of the specific time and production savings some of our customers have achieved leveraging our predictive analytics

How to more effectively align your shop floor resources leveraging our technology

How to compress manufacturing cycles times

How to more effectively manage setup times, sequencing and how to run infinite “what if” scenarios to make the right decisions

How to ensure efficient inventory controls while managing a multitude of production variables

How DELMIA Ortems works with and can effectively complement your current ERP

How to reduce penalties and protect margins

All delivered in a highly dynamic real time approach focused on advanced plant centric planning & scheduling.

Speaker

Thomas Muth, DELMIA Industry Director, Dassault Systèmes

Thomas Muth has over 20 years experience industry marketing in Manufacturing Operations Management and ERP solutions serving a wide range of industries. Graduate of University of Wisconsin.



