Webinar: Facilitating Lean with Synchronized Planning and Scheduling

Date: Thursday, September 13, 2018
Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)
Duration: 1 Hour
Event Type: Live Webinar
Cost: Free
Description
Discover the value of a lean synchronized approach to production scheduling and integrated approach to maximizing production scheduling effectiveness. DELMIA Ortems Agile Manufacturing range of advanced planning software successfully complements the traditional ERP, MES, PLM and SCM management systems. See how this new approach adds the power of constraint-based finite-capacity resource optimization, and synchronization of production flows – from raw materials through finished products.
In today’s world companies are being challenged to anticipate new production introduction, reduce urgent transportation expenses, reduce penalties for late delivery, protect margins. Manufacturers look to maintain the correct level of inventories with precision while confronted with the need to compress manufacturing cycle times with increase demand complexity and variability.
Attendees can expect to gain insights specific to plant management and optimization, how to address Plant Planning & Scheduling challenges, while also learning key attributes of the DELMIA Ortems solution including:
- Some of the specific time and production savings some of our customers have achieved leveraging our predictive analytics
- How to more effectively align your shop floor resources leveraging our technology
- How to compress manufacturing cycles times
- How to more effectively manage setup times, sequencing and how to run infinite “what if” scenarios to make the right decisions
- How to ensure efficient inventory controls while managing a multitude of production variables
- How DELMIA Ortems works with and can effectively complement your current ERP
- How to reduce penalties and protect margins
All delivered in a highly dynamic real time approach focused on advanced plant centric planning & scheduling.
Speaker
Thomas Muth, DELMIA Industry Director, Dassault Systèmes
Thomas Muth has over 20 years experience industry marketing in Manufacturing Operations Management and ERP solutions serving a wide range of industries. Graduate of University of Wisconsin.
Technical Details
