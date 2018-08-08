Webinar: The Future Car: Preparing for Autonomous Travel and Passenger Satisfaction

Date: Thursday, September 20, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

The automotive industry is undergoing a revolution unlike anything we have seen since cars replaced horses. This revolution will reveal the future car, which will change how we live our daily lives. Certainly this car will be autonomous. Over the past two to three years, we have seen the topic of autonomous cars go from a novelty idea to a consistent part of our daily conversation and news feeds. It will make travel and commuting more affordable. But when will the future car move from being a novelty on our streets to becoming an integral part of our daily lives?

Attendees of this webinar will gain an understanding of what the future of transportation may look like and the unique challenges faced by the automotive industry in incorporating new technologies and more importantly, a new way of doing business.

Join us to learn about:

Barriers to realizing the vision of a future car

Pillars to an autonomous future

The future impact of autonomous vehicles on our day to day lives

Multi-modal transportation

Enabling a living Internet

Come participate in this conversation about the future car and the foundational technologies Siemens has available today for those in the automotive industry looking to become leaders as they prepare for the future of autonomous travel and passenger satisfaction.

Speaker

Edward Bernardon, Vice President of Strategic Automotive Initiatives, Siemens PLM Software

Ed is currently VP Strategic Automotive Initiatives at Siemens Specialized Engineering Software. Responsibilities include strategic planning and business development in areas of autonomous/connected vehicles, lightweight automotive structures and interiors. He is also responsible for Future Car thought leadership which includes development of cross divisional projects.

Previously he was a founding member of VISTAGY that developed light-weight structure and interior design software acquired by Siemens in 2011, he previously directed the Automation and Design Technology Group at MIT Draper Laboratory. Ed holds an M.S. in mechanical engineering from MIT, B.S. in mechanical engineering from Purdue, and MBA from Butler.

