Webinar: Futureproof your Workforce

Description

The National Association of Manufacturers estimates that manufacturers have 365,000 unfilled jobs now and will need to fill 3.5 million jobs in the next seven years. In addition to traditional assembly line jobs, the manufacturing industry is moving rapidly toward jobs with irreplaceable human skills, such as creativity, ingenuity and critical thinking.

To stay competitive, manufacturers need to quickly accommodate the new expectations of this shifting workplace environment. New job opportunities bring new ways of working. Your current and future employees require an expanded toolset to be productive contributors as soon as they step in the door and advance within your organization.

Successful manufacturers have found ways to increase productivity while proving they are exciting, innovative, and rewarding places to work. Join this webinar for a discussion that will help you futureproof your workforce and:

Understand the impact that the changing workforce is having on manufacturers today.

Learn how to maximize productivity amongst your employees and use your existing workforce to its fullest potential.

Identify how technology can play an integral role in the recruiting, retaining and effective scheduling of the new generation of workers.

Speakers

Gardner Carrick, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, The Manufacturing Institute at the National Association of Manufacturers

Gardner Carrick is the Vice President of Strategic Initiatives for The Manufacturing Institute at the National Association of Manufacturers. Mr. Carrick leads the Institute’s workforce portfolio and is currently working on a new industry-recognized apprenticeship system to change how manufacturers and schools partner to prepare the workforce. He is also leading the development of a national education data system that will integrate education, certification, and labor market data to deliver outcome information on education programs. Previously, Mr. Carrick led the Institute’s research activities including partnerships with internationally recognized consulting firms and the Institute's military-to-manufacturing program. Prior to joining the Institute, he worked at the U.S Department of Labor.

Nick Castellina is Director of Industry and Solution Strategy, Infor



Nick Castellina is Director of Industry and Solution strategy where he is responsible for marketing messaging and strategic direction in the discrete manufacturing industries. At Infor,Nick interacts with end users to understand their challenges and connects with product management and marketing to support Infor’s commitment to delivering focused solutions featuring industry best practices. Prior to Infor, Nick was Vice President and Research Group Director of the Aberdeen Group’s Business Planning and Execution research practice. There he worked with software vendors and end users to analyse trends and produce industry-leading content in topics related to Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, Project Portfolio Management, and Business Process Management.

