Webinar: Industry 4.0 Wireless Technologies: What’s New and Where to Begin

Date: Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)
Duration: 1 Hour
Event Type: Live Webinar
Cost: Free
Description
The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is helping companies improve productivity and safety while increasing engagement, differentiating their offering, and generating new revenue streams. From predictive maintenance to equipment as-a-service, Industry 4.0 promises huge returns. But where do you begin and which wireless technologies should you be considering? For device manufacturers and solution developers of industrial applications and equipment, betting on the wrong one could prove a costly mistake.
Register for this webinar to understand:
- Pros and Cons of different wireless technologies
- Hardware considerations for designing in wireless modules
- Data considerations for integrating industrial assets with the cloud
- And other connectivity options if you don’t want to build it from scratch
