Menu
Wireless
Webinars

Webinar: Industry 4.0 Wireless Technologies: What’s New and Where to Begin

A September 25 IndustryWeek-hosted webinar, sponsored by Sierra Wireless

Date: Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)
Duration: 1 Hour
Event Type: Live Webinar
Cost: Free

Register Today! 

Description

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is helping companies improve productivity and safety while increasing engagement, differentiating their offering, and generating new revenue streams.  From predictive maintenance to equipment as-a-service, Industry 4.0 promises huge returns. But where do you begin and which wireless technologies should you be considering? For device manufacturers and solution developers of industrial applications and equipment, betting on the wrong one could prove a costly mistake.

Register for this webinar to understand:

  • Pros and Cons of different wireless technologies
  • Hardware considerations for designing in wireless modules
  • Data considerations for integrating industrial assets with the cloud
  • And other connectivity options if you don’t want to build it from scratch

Register


Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format.  After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us 

TAGS: Supply Chain Technology Inventory Management Technology and IIoT IIoT Maintenance
Related
Lean
Webinar: Facilitating Lean with Synchronized Planning and Scheduling
Aug 17, 2018
Production Scheduling
Webinar: Why Current Production Scheduling Tools Aren’t Helping You Deliver On-Time – and How to Fix It
Aug 09, 2018
AD
Webinar: The Future Car: Preparing for Autonomous Travel and Passenger Satisfaction
Aug 08, 2018
DHL
Webinar: The Servitization Revolution in Industrial Manufacturing
Aug 02, 2018