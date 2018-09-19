Webinar: 3D Printing in Production: 5 Methods to Reduce Costs and Improve Efficiency for Manufacturers

Date: Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!



Description

Why you should watch

Manufacturers today face an increasingly complex set of challenges: navigating shifting supply chains, increasing efficiency to remain profitable in the face of rising labor costs, and getting products to market fast enough to meet customer demands. This is rapidly changing. In the past six years, Formlabs has been helping manufacturers across industries and of all sizes to improve planning, validation, and production workflows.

We’ll share some of the techniques these manufacturers are using to create value with 3D printing today. We’ll see how manufacturers are using 3D printing to stay competitive, unlock organizational efficiencies, and maximize profit.

What you will learn

Examples of impacts on real production workflows, from shortening feedback loops to reducing lead times by 90%

A roadmap for how to unlock new organizational efficiencies and create more value for customers

Five key opportunities for implementing additive in your shop or floor today

Register

Speaker

Andrew Edman, Applications Engineer, Formlabs

Andrew Edman is an applications engineer at Formlabs focused on using additive technologies to create value in manufacturing and industrial workflows, like using 3D printed tooling to bridge from prototype to production. Prior to Formlabs, Andrew worked as a design and engineering consultant, helping startups and Fortune 500 companies develop products from concept through to scale manufacturing.

Technical Details

