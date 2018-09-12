Webinar: Why Engineer-to-Order Companies Must Embrace the Cloud to Stay Competitive

Date: Thursday, October 4, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

Changing customer expectations, new types of competitors, and more complex products are endangering the entire business model of engineer-to-order (ETO) companies. Companies need to change now because customers are no longer satisfied with mediocre response times, lack of project visibility and disjointed communication. Best-in-class ETO companies are rapidly embracing cloud technologies to improve customer responsiveness and win more business.

This webinar features engineering and industry veterans discussing how solutions like Onshape’s Cloud CAD, Propel’s cloud PLM and Salesforce CRM can help engineer-to-order businesses beat out the competition. If you want to better understand what it takes to grow your business now, make sure you sign up for the webinar below.

Executives from technology leaders Onshape and Propel will share how today’s most innovative companies maintain their competitive edge by rethinking the engineer-to-order process. The webinar speakers will discuss:

Increasing win rates with cloud solutions through tighter collaboration with customers, sales, engineering and operations

Using integrated cloud CAD, CRM, and PLM solutions to improve employee throughput, streamline product development and reduce design errors

Protecting product designs and intellectual property via modern cloud solutions

How the latest cloud technologies can readily adapt to growth and changing requirements

Speakers

Miguel Tam, Vice President of Marketing, Propel

Miguel has successfully launched new products at companies like Apttus, Oracle, CA/Niku and i2. He brings over two decades of experience as a marketing executive in product marketing, corporate marketing and sales enablement.

Joe Dunne, Developer Relations, Onshape

Joe has worked for PLM and CAD solution providers for more than 20 years. Positions include director of product strategy, director of field marketing, and manager of application engineers. Currently he is responsible for developing an ecosystem of engineering software partners for the Onshape platform. Joe holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Southern California.

