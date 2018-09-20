Webinar: Real World, Augmented Reality, Augmented Virtuality, Virtual Reality… How Many Realities Can You Have in Industrial Automation?

Date: Wednesday, October 24, 2018

In the digital context era of today, the more innovative the machine builder, the better his position in the market. The advent of Industry 4.0 is enabling machine builders to innovate in ways that were never before possible, changing and expanding the meaning of words such as “data”, “connectivity”, and even “realities”.

From real environment to virtual environment, passing through augmented reality and augmented virtuality, machine builders have now more and more ways to design, operate and maintain their equipment. Each of these innovative tools bring benefits to the table, from saving time during the design and the engineering process, to significantly reducing the time spent during machine maintenance.

Attend this webinar on October 24 and find out how some of the most successful enterprises have been applying the new technologies, and how you can embrace the different types of reality to improve your business and the business of your customers.

Simone Gianotti, US EcoStruxure Industry Business Development Manager, Schneider Electric

Mr. Gianotti’s professional experience started as an application engineer for Motion and Automation, working with customers on the factory floor to help develop and commission the software for machines in the material working, material handling, and packaging segments. Moving into a position as a Trainer brought Simone to acquire international experience traveling to Europe, Asia and eventually to America where he moved in 2009.

As the next step, Mr. Gianotti’s moved to Product Management and Marketing, first as responsible for the Safety offer and then as Offer Manager for Motion. As Motion Product Manager, Simone has witnessed the development of the first Smart Machines, and joined the Schneider Electric’s Global group in charge to develop that concept for the Machine Builders. The activity as a member of the Smart Machine group brought Simone to explore more and more the IIoT and the Industry 4.0 worlds, leading to the new role within Schneider Electric as Business Development Manager for the Industry Digital Offer for the US.

