Webinar: Realizing the Factory of the Future with the Platform Approach to Manufacturing!

Date: Thursday, November 1, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

Join us as we explore how to model, simulate, execute and optimize your manufacturing operation, bringing together the virtual and real worlds and how digitalization of your Factory of the Future will power and propel new innovation horizons.

In today’s global marketplace, the pressures on manufacturers are greater than ever to be responsive to customers on the one hand, and increasingly efficient and agile on the other. To meet these challenges, enterprises are using digital technologies to break down silos, create new collaborations, and squeeze greater efficiencies out of their organizations.

In order to remain competitive in the market, companies need to improve processes that reduce overall process lead-time and deliver quality results. Faced with this challenge, companies choose Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to enable seamless communication within the shop floor and other parts of the organization.

Topics covered in this webinar to help you deliver on your Factory of the Future include:

Model the entire factory in a virtual 3D environment

Simulate the commission of equipment within the factory

Simulate material flow for optimum industrial organization

Full Monitoring of Production and Quality to execute Operations in real-time

Optimization through advanced planning and scheduling based on data collected

In addition, we will be displaying a number of Dassault Systèmes Manufacturing solutions including DELMIA Digital Manufacturing, DELMIA Apriso and DELMIA Ortems.

See how the Dassault Systèmes’ DELMIA Solution can support your Factory of the Future.

Register

Speaker

Bruno Demange, DELMIA Industry & Roles Director, Dassault Systèmes

After graduating from “Arts et Métiers ParisTech” - top French engineering school, Bruno started his career at Accenture as Strategy & Operations Manager, where he helped global leaders in achieving their transformation programs focusing on organization and/ or digitalization strategies. At Dassault Systèmes, he has the mandate to provide customers with experiences that support their transformation toward operational excellence and new business models.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us