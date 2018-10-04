Menu
Factory of the Future
robots welding in a car factory
Webinars

Webinar: Realizing the Factory of the Future with the Platform Approach to Manufacturing!

A November 1 IndustryWeek-hosted webinar, sponsored by Dassault Systèmes

Date: Thursday, November 1, 2018
Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)
Duration: 1 Hour
Event Type: Live Webinar
Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

Join us as we explore how to model, simulate, execute and optimize your manufacturing operation, bringing together the virtual and real worlds and how digitalization of your Factory of the Future will power and propel new innovation horizons.  

In today’s global marketplace, the pressures on manufacturers are greater than ever to be responsive to customers on the one hand, and increasingly efficient and agile on the other. To meet these challenges, enterprises are using digital technologies to break down silos, create new collaborations, and squeeze greater efficiencies out of their organizations.

In order to remain competitive in the market, companies need to improve processes that reduce overall process lead-time and deliver quality results.  Faced with this challenge, companies choose Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to enable seamless communication within the shop floor and other parts of the organization.

Topics covered in this webinar to help you deliver on your Factory of the Future include:

  • Model the entire factory in a virtual 3D environment
  • Simulate the commission of equipment within the factory
  • Simulate material flow for optimum industrial organization
  • Full Monitoring of Production and Quality to execute Operations in real-time
  • Optimization through advanced planning and scheduling based on data collected

In addition, we will be displaying a number of Dassault Systèmes Manufacturing solutions including DELMIA Digital Manufacturing, DELMIA Apriso and DELMIA Ortems. 

See how the Dassault Systèmes’ DELMIA Solution can support your Factory of the Future. 

Register

Speaker

Bruno Demange, DELMIA Industry & Roles Director, Dassault Systèmes

After graduating from “Arts et Métiers ParisTech” - top French engineering school, Bruno started his career at Accenture as Strategy & Operations Manager, where he helped global leaders in achieving their transformation programs focusing on organization and/ or digitalization strategies. At Dassault Systèmes, he has the mandate to provide customers with experiences that support their transformation toward operational excellence and new business models.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format.  After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work 

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us 

TAGS: Customer Relationships Leadership Planning & Forecasting Inventory Management Supply Chain Technology
Related
BCM
Webinar: Business Continuity Management: Managing Risk and Improving Recovery
Oct 05, 2018
IIOT
Webinar: Transforming Manufacturing for Growth: Gaining a Competitive Advantage with IoT
Oct 02, 2018
RFP
Webinar: Leverage your 3D CAD Models to Produce Better, Faster Quotes
Sep 26, 2018
Wireless
Webinar: Industry 4.0 Wireless Technologies: What’s New and Where to Begin
Sep 25, 2018