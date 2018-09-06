Webinar: Product Lifecycle Trends: Design to Manufacturing Delivery

Date: Thursday, October 11, 2018

The time it takes for a product to go from the design phase to the delivery phase is shorter than ever. Based on our research findings, engineers are feeling the pressure to keep up with shorter production times, higher production volumes, and manufacturing demands at a higher efficiency. There are plenty of opportunities for engineers and manufacturers to leverage the latest software innovations to help track production schedules, to identify manufacturability and cost issues at the early stages of the design cycle, and to leverage simulation to help define production problems before they arise.

In this webinar, we will be revealing the key insights gained through a survey of Enterprise companies involved in Discrete Manufacturing, including:

Changes in design-to-delivery timelines

Threats to delivery within projected timelines

Trends in design-to-delivery costs

Join us on October 11 for this insightful webinar as we assess product lifecycle trends in Discrete Manufacturing.

Kristin Letourneau, PhD, Director of Market Research, Informa Engage

With over 25 years of research experience in both corporate and academic settings, Kristin earned a Ph.D. in Social Psychology, with a concentration in Quantitative Methods, in 2000. She has been with the Informa Engage research team since 1999. Her work has been published in several Informa publications, and the academic journals Group Dynamics and European Journal of Social Psychology. Kristin has been with the Informa Engage research team since 1999.

Carlos M. González, Content Director for Machine Design and Hydraulics & Pneumatics

Carlos M. Gonzalez joined the Design Engineering & Sourcing Group in 2015 as technology editor. He is currently the Director of Content for Machine Design and Hydraulics & Pneumatics. He achieved a B.S. in mechanical engineering at Manhattan College and a M.S. in mechanical engineering at Columbia University. Prior to working for Informa, Carlos worked at Sikorsky Aircraft in their Hydraulics and Mechanical Flight Controls department; working on their S76D commercial and the Navy’s CH-53K aircraft programs.

Stephanie Feraday, President & CEO, aPriori

Stephanie Feraday has over twenty years experience in driving high-growth software businesses in corporate and consumer markets. Prior to joining aPriori, Ms. Feraday held executive-level positions at marquis startup and Fortune 500 technology companies including Netegrity, Hewlett-Packard, Symantec, Delrina and Virtusa. She earned a bachelor’s degree in applied science from the University of Waterloo and completed graduate studies in business administration at the University of Toronto.

