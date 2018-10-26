Webinar: Safety Performance Leads Business Performance

Date: Friday, November 30, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Everyone knows that safety is a business imperative. It helps to keep your people safe and your operations productive and profitable. Not everyone realizes that safety can be a significant driver for business performance. But, in order for safety performance to influence your business performance, you need a strong culture of excellence built on a shared corporate vision—and that requires continuous, organization-wide engagement.

When employees are engaged and working together towards common goals (like safety), it improves organizations culture and, ultimately, elevates business performance. In other words, the relationship between safety, culture, and performance makes an ideal catalyst for improving every area of a business.

Unfortunately, most manufacturers struggle to effectively engage their frontline employees, so safety excellence, organizational culture and business performance suffer.

Join Ryan Hellman (President and CEO of Hellman & Associates) and Carol Leaman (CEO of Axonify) on Friday, November 30th from 2 – 3 pm EDT as they explore:

How engaging employees on a continuous basis helps build a proactive culture of safety excellence

Strategies for reducing safety incidents and injuries to improve quality, productivity and profitability

Real-world examples of organizations that are using safety performance excellence to drive business results

Carol Leaman, CEO, Axonify

Carol Leaman (BA, MAcc, FCPA) is an award-winning thought leader with an impressive track record of successfully leading tech companies. Not only is she a disruptor in the corporate learning space, but she’s also the brains behind the Axonify Microlearning Platform. Prior to Axonify, Carol was the CEO of PostRank Inc., a social engagement analytics platform she sold to Google. She was also the CEO at several other technology firms, including RSS Solutions and Fakespace Systems.

Carol is a celebrated entrepreneur and trailblazer (Sarah Kirke Award 2010, Waterloo Region Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Intrepid Award 2011 and the Profit500 Award for Canada's Leading Female Entrepreneur 2017) whose articles appear in leading learning, business and technology publications. She also sits on the boards of many organizations and advises a variety of Canadian high-tech firms.

Ryan Hellman, President and CEO, Hellman & Associates

Ryan Hellman is founder and President of Hellman & Associates, Inc. Ryan has more than 28 years of environmental health and safety (EHS) experience; including the past 20 years spent providing outsourced services and compliance leadership to H&A clients in construction, manufacturing and service-based organizations ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies.

Ryan has experience in the development and management of world class EHS management systems, exceeding expectations of OSHA Voluntary Protection Program (VPP), ISO 18001 and 14001 international management systems. H&A remain one of only three consultation companies in the U.S. to achieve the OSHA VPP Star recognition for a mobile workforce; and thereby extend their knowledge of EHS management to their clients by leading as an example. Ryan, through his organization, has assisted companies decrease injury and illness rates by as much as 50%, achieving levels at, or below, the industry average in as few as nine months and driving measurable change through safety-culture change and enhancement.

