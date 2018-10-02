Webinar: Transforming Manufacturing for Growth: Gaining a Competitive Advantage with IoT

Date: Tuesday, October 23, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

Industrial IoT is ushering in a new era of vastly improved performance in the world of supply chain management, production process and ‘smart factories’. The IIoT is helping companies improve productivity and safety while increasing engagement, differentiating their offering, and generating new revenue streams. Those leveraging IIoT technologies including cellular connectivity are far more efficient, productive and profitable than their non-connected counterparts—providing them a distinct competitive advantage.

Join IndustryWeek and Sierra Wireless on October 23rd for this 60-minute webinar and discover the foundational layers and complex collection of technologies that are required to get started with smart connectivity to generate, process and use machines for a competitive advantage in industrial business, using IoT.

Our panel of industry experts will explore:

Current and future trends in Industrial IoT

Real-life examples of how IoT is transforming manufacturing businesses

Getting started for determining the ‘right’ IoT strategy for you

Recommendations for working with the right solution providers

Future-proofing your business for a competitive advantage

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format.

