Menu
IIOT
Webinars

Webinar: Transforming Manufacturing for Growth: Gaining a Competitive Advantage with IoT

An October 23 IndustryWeek-hosted webinar, sponsored by Sierra Wireless

Date: Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)
Duration: 1 Hour
Event Type: Live Webinar
Cost: Free

Register Today! 

Description

Industrial IoT is ushering in a new era of vastly improved performance in the world of supply chain management, production process and ‘smart factories’. The IIoT is helping companies improve productivity and safety while increasing engagement, differentiating their offering, and generating new revenue streams. Those leveraging IIoT technologies including cellular connectivity are far more efficient, productive and profitable than their non-connected counterparts—providing them a distinct competitive advantage.

Join IndustryWeek and Sierra Wireless on October 23rd for this 60-minute webinar and discover the foundational layers and complex collection of technologies that are required to get started with smart connectivity to generate, process and use machines for a competitive advantage in industrial business, using IoT.

Our panel of industry experts will explore:

  • Current and future trends in Industrial IoT
  • Real-life examples of how IoT is transforming manufacturing businesses
  • Getting started for determining the ‘right’ IoT strategy for you
  • Recommendations for working with the right solution providers
  • Future-proofing your business for a competitive advantage

Register

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format.  After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work 

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us 

TAGS: Supply Chain Technology Supply Chain Inventory Management Technology and IIoT IIoT
Related
RFP
Webinar: Leverage your 3D CAD Models to Produce Better, Faster Quotes
Sep 26, 2018
Wireless
Webinar: Industry 4.0 Wireless Technologies: What’s New and Where to Begin
Sep 25, 2018
AR AV VR
Webinar: Real World, Augmented Reality, Augmented Virtuality, Virtual Reality… How Many Realities Can You Have in Industrial Automation?
Sep 20, 2018
AD
Webinar: The Future Car: Preparing for Autonomous Travel and Passenger Satisfaction
Sep 20, 2018