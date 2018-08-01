Webinar: Navigating the Manufacturing Workforce Challenge

Date: Wednesday, August 29, 2018

A dramatic increase in demand for precision manufactured products, unprecedented shifts in demographics, and changing attitudes about education, work and fulfillment, have created conditions where attracting and retaining talent is one of the biggest limiting factors for manufacturers today. What are manufacturers doing about it? That’s what we sought to find out.

In this webinar we will be revealing the key insights gained through a survey of manufacturers around the country. What we will cover includes:

The key industry/market/global influences effecting executive decision making

The most significant challenges leaders are facing when it comes to navigating their organizations future

What techniques manufacturers are finding effective to attract and retain the workforce of the future

What technologies manufacturers are investing in to better compete for workforce, and work, now and in the future



This not-to-be-missed webinar will give you a very real and very up-to-date picture of what others in your industry are thinking and doing. Following this interactive session will be a report that details the results of the survey and the context and meaning behind those results.

Speaker

Brent Robertson, Partner, Fathom

Brent Robertson is a partner at Fathom, a Future Design firm located in West Hartford, CT. Working with leadership teams at some of the region’s most valuable organizations, Brent champions an approach to strategic planning, employee engagement, leadership succession, and market differentiation that prioritizes people and relationships.

In addition to his client work, Brent is an advocate for the maker culture and is engaged with the Advanced Manufacturing, Architecture, Engineering and Construction industries, serving as a strategic advisor to the organizations that support them. With a bias toward provoking new ways of seeing the world and taking action to change it, Brent speaks at events around the country and is regularly featured in regional and national publications.

Brent has oriented his life around helping people create conditions for their success. He is frequently invited to lecture on the topic of leadership at universities, and uses his recent personal transformation experience—going from overweight and out of shape middle-ager to ultra-distance trail/road marathoner and triathlete in under three years—as a place from which to mentor others through personal and professional change.

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

