Webinar: Business Continuity Management: Managing Risk and Improving Recovery

Business Continuity Management (BCM) enables organizations to manage risk and enable better, faster recovery following a disruption. BCM involves proactive risk identification to limit potential damage to an organization’s brand, capital, functions, and revenue.

Disruptions range from man-made events (i.e. cyber or terrorist attacks) to natural events (i.e. extreme weather or natural disaster). Given today’s environment, it’s not a matter of if a disruption will occur but when a disruption will occur.

DuPont Sustainable Solutions (DSS) believes that BCM is the continuous improvement of an organization’s recovery capabilities. During this webinar, you will learn about:

Characteristics and behaviors of resilient organizations

The key elements of the DSS approach to business continuity

How DSS clients successfully managed business disruptions and lessons learned

