Webinar: Leveraging ERP to Enhance Your Customers’ Experience

A November 28 IndustryWeek-hosted webinar, sponsored by Epicor

Date: Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)
Duration: 1 Hour
Event Type: Live Webinar
Cost: Free

Description

Technology disrupters such as Uber, Amazon and Netflix have set new standards and irrevocably changed the meaning of customer service. Customers have now been conditioned to expect exceptional customer experience---every time—and it is often the difference between retaining a customer or losing them to the competition. And no industry is immune.

In this webcast, you will learn about the trends that are causing companies to rethink how they interact with customers, what solutions those companies are using to ensure that they are meeting the expectations of often demanding customers, and the success that these innovative companies have achieved.

Speaker

Kerrie Jordan, Sr. Manager Product Marketing, Epicor Software

Kerrie brings over a decade of experience in ERP, supply chain, eCommerce, and product development business solutions.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format.  After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

