Webinar: Leveraging ERP to Enhance Your Customers’ Experience

Technology disrupters such as Uber, Amazon and Netflix have set new standards and irrevocably changed the meaning of customer service. Customers have now been conditioned to expect exceptional customer experience---every time—and it is often the difference between retaining a customer or losing them to the competition. And no industry is immune.

In this webcast, you will learn about the trends that are causing companies to rethink how they interact with customers, what solutions those companies are using to ensure that they are meeting the expectations of often demanding customers, and the success that these innovative companies have achieved.

Kerrie Jordan, Sr. Manager Product Marketing, Epicor Software

Kerrie brings over a decade of experience in ERP, supply chain, eCommerce, and product development business solutions.

