Webinar: Accelerate Custom Product Sales with Design Automation

Date: Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

The first to respond to an RFP is often the company that ultimately wins the business. The challenge is not just in turning around the proposal quickly, however—it’s also making sure that you quote it accurately so the business you win is profitable as well. And accuracy and speed are both difficult to come by when trying to precisely match your customer’s requirements to the complex systems you’ll be delivering.

Join this webinar to learn how you can eliminate much of the manual engineering effort that goes into responding to bids by easily defining rules based on your existing 3D CAD model that drive your product configurator. Once defined, the configurator can be used by your internal engineering or sales teams or even deployed to an online configurator that can be accessed by your customers.

Register

Speakers

Brian Sather, Design & Manufacturing, Autodesk

Brian Sather is a member of the Design & Manufacturing industry team at Autodesk. He holds a BS in Engineering Graphics and an MS in Manufacturing Engineering from Western Michigan University, spending his graduate career performing injection molding research on behalf of a consortium of west Michigan manufacturers. During his time at Autodesk he has worked on nearly every product in the Autodesk Design & Manufacturing portfolio with a focus on researching opportunities for customers to strategically deploy both mature and emerging technologies.

Jim Byrne, Product Marketer, Autodesk

Jim Byrne is a Product Marketer for Autodesk Design & Manufacturing products, including Autodesk Inventor. With more than 15 years of experience demonstrating product development software, he has helped countless manufacturers implement new technologies that have positively impacted their business.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System Test (opens in a new window)

Contact us [email protected]