Webinars: Impact of Digital Transformation on the Employee Experience

Date: Thursday, February 21, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

Expectations, culture, engagement, & training

The manufacturing industry is undergoing a transformation. Digitization of plant floors – from the internet of things, to artificial intelligence, mobility, and machine connectivity, brings technology to the forefront of operational strategies. Smart factories are no longer a competitive distinction – they’re a must for any manufacturer.

With so much focus on digital transformation, it’s easy to lose sight of what’s needed to successfully implement a digital strategy – an engaged workforce. New technologies impact employees in numerous ways, both on and off the clock.

This webinar will discuss how technology affects the employee experience and how to manage the shift to new practices to ensure a highly engaged and productive workforce.

During this webinar, you will:

Learn how employee expectations and corporate cultures have evolved with the availability of new technologies

Hear how Tyson has leveraged new technologies to engage and train their employees

Gain insight into how to enhance the employee experience by leveraging digital workforce management technologies

Speakers

Mike Rogers, Senior Director, Maintenance and Refrigeration, Tyson

Stephen Gold, President and CEO, Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity & Innovation

Heather Badower, Product Marketing Manager, Kronos

Technical Details

