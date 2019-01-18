Webinars: Impact of Digital Transformation on the Employee Experience

Date: Thursday, February 21, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)
Duration: 1 Hour
Event Type: Live Webinar
Cost: Free
Description
Expectations, culture, engagement, & training
The manufacturing industry is undergoing a transformation. Digitization of plant floors – from the internet of things, to artificial intelligence, mobility, and machine connectivity, brings technology to the forefront of operational strategies. Smart factories are no longer a competitive distinction – they’re a must for any manufacturer.
With so much focus on digital transformation, it’s easy to lose sight of what’s needed to successfully implement a digital strategy – an engaged workforce. New technologies impact employees in numerous ways, both on and off the clock.
This webinar will discuss how technology affects the employee experience and how to manage the shift to new practices to ensure a highly engaged and productive workforce.
During this webinar, you will:
- Learn how employee expectations and corporate cultures have evolved with the availability of new technologies
- Hear how Tyson has leveraged new technologies to engage and train their employees
- Gain insight into how to enhance the employee experience by leveraging digital workforce management technologies
Speakers
Mike Rogers, Senior Director, Maintenance and Refrigeration, Tyson
Stephen Gold, President and CEO, Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity & Innovation
Heather Badower, Product Marketing Manager, Kronos
Technical Details
This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.
