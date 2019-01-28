Enable Holistic Business Transformation through IoT Supplier Partnerships

Date: Tuesday, March 05, 2019

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

The IoT supplier ecosystem is growing increasingly more complex as operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) companies form strategic partnerships to offer the right mix of hardware, software, and services. Partnerships like Microsoft and PTC are enabling holistic business transformation for manufacturers by bridging the OT and IT environments through a full spectrum of proven products and services. In this live webinar, industry experts from ABI Research and PTC will discuss:

Why enterprises should not wait to invest in IoT

How to create connected assets and a connected workforce by merging OT with IT

How IoT partnerships like Microsoft and PTC are easing supplier and solution complexity

How to assess IoT partner offerings with a comprehensive set of guidelines

Register now to learn how your organization can identify the ideal supplier combination for executing an industrial IoT-led transformation strategy.

Dan Shey, Managing Director and Vice President, Enabling Platforms, ABI Research

Dan Shey, Managing Director and Vice President at ABI Research, manages the M2M/IoT, digital security and wearables research services, which cover the telecom, industrial, IT and OT ecosystems with a focus on devices, connectivity, platforms, applications, big data/analytics, convergence, and strategic analysis of the entire IoT value chain extending from devices through value-added services. He plays an essential role in helping clients decipher the complex relationships and opportunities across the “digital first” and “physical first” domains.

Prior to joining ABI Research, Dan worked as an independent technology business consultant. This included engagements for a mobile asset tracking/mapping products firm, a web-based pay-for-performance marketing company, a startup voice services business, and a business process and IT consulting firm. He also executed contract research projects for ABI Research.

Dan holds a B.S. in Physics from Loras College and an M.S. in Metallurgy from Iowa State University. In 2000, he received his MBA from the University of Michigan, where he is also a Fellow of the school’s Tauber Manufacturing Institute.



Tom Culotta, Director, Strategic Alliance Marketing, PTC

Tom Culotta, Director, Strategic Alliance Marketing at PTC, manages the partnership with Microsoft and other companies globally to drive digital transformation through industrial IoT and Augmented Reality technology. His main responsibilities include developing executive relationships within Microsoft and PTC’s most strategic global alliances. This includes setting the long-range marketing strategy and building the global alliance marketing plan, and leading the execution of the joint alliance marketing plan through cross-functional worldwide teams.

Prior to joining PTC, Tom worked as a Senior Manager of Industry Partnerships at AutoDesk. This included collaborating and building relationships globally with owner and C-Level executives in transforming AutoDesk to a cloud-based subscription SaaS business.

Tom holds a B.S. in Business Administration & Marketing at Northeastern University. He received his MBA in Marketing Management at the George Fox University.

