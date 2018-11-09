Webinar: The Future of Work

Date: Thursday, December 13, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

There’s been a lot of recent media hype about robots and artificial intelligence replacing humans in the workplace. Does that mean you should be bracing yourself for widespread job losses and economic doom and gloom? Instead of panicking, it’s time to prepare your organization so it can successfully adapt to the changing technology and employment landscape and come out on top.



Join Mollie Lombardi, Aptitude Research Partners cofounder and CEO, and Amanda Nichols, Kronos® industry manager, as they discuss proven strategies for combining technology and human capital to create value and drive productivity — even as automation expands and evolves. Hosted by SHRM, this informative webinar will provide insight into:

How the labor market has adjusted to advances in technology in the past

Why you need to adopt a people-centered technology strategy moving forward

What steps top companies are taking to balance people and automation today

Don’t get left behind by automation … embrace it! Discover how to stay on the forefront of change by adopting innovative technologies that enable and empower the workforce in ways never before possible.



Speakers

Mollie Lombardi, Cofounder and CEO, Aptitude Research Partners

With nearly two decades spent advising, developing, and studying HR and business leaders, Mollie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in human capital and workforce management to help ignite a new conversation at the intersection of HR technology, strategy, and impact. As Co-Founder and CEO of Aptitude Research Partners, she focuses on primary research covering end-to-end human capital management, to help organizations better understand their HR needs and the landscape of HCM technology solutions, and to help solution providers articulate the unique differentiators they bring to meet those needs.

She has spoken around the globe to HR audiences on topics across the HCM spectrum, and has authored hundreds of research reports and papers. Her research has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, eLearning Magazine, CIO Magazine and other trade publications. Prior to Aptitude Research Partners Mollie was Vice President, Workforce Management at Brandon Hall Group and Vice President and Principal Analyst, Human Capital Management at Aberdeen Group.

Amanda Nichols, Industry Manager, Kronos®



Amanda Nichols is industry manager for the services and distribution practice group at Kronos Incorporated, a leading provider of human capital and workforce management software solutions. In this role, Amanda helps lead product direction and go-to-market strategies for several target industries, including logistics and staffing. She is also responsible for partnering across sales, services, product development, and customer support to achieve customer satisfaction goals.

