Service transformation is the new frontier of innovation. Industrial machine makers create equipment that includes multiple onboard computers and/or PLCs (Programmable Logic Controllers) with IoT connectivity.
These complex machines are usually high-value, capital equipment that require high uptime and continuous availability. To stay competitive manufacturers cannot afford downtime and expensive outage.
Join the May 9th discussion with CEO & General Manager Saverio Gellini, of Mandelli Sistemi and Justin Hester PTC’s Digital Transformation Director. Hear why moving to remote monitoring was the most critical decision to transform Mandelli´s service model.
Find out why remote monitoring is considered the new superpower that unlocks service value through reduced costs, improved customer satisfaction, and greater insight into performance and processes. Learn how manufacturers are making the most of their IoT investment from product design all the way through to maintenance and service.
This discussion is a must see for any manufacturer looking to make an informed decision about IoT and transform their business.
Justin Hester, Digital Transformation Director, PTC
Justin Hester, Digital Transformation Director at PTC works with company leaders to help them chart their digital transformation journey, as well as drive value throughout their organizations by leveraging PTC’s solutions. Before joining PTC, Justin was responsible for setting and executing the digital transformation strategy for a major global automotive supplier. Justin has over 13 years of manufacturing innovation experience and holds an MBA and a Master of Industrial and Systems Engineering.
Saverio Gellini, CEO & General Manager, Mandelli Sistemi SPA
Saverio Gellini, CEO and General Manager, Mandelli Sistemi SpA has an experienced executive background as Change Agent, Product Champion, and Process Advocate. Saverio has had extensive exposure to cross-cultural practices and international business protocols, particularly in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. His main areas of expertise include new business development, change management, financial and strategic planning to full company turnarounds and consolidations. Mr. Gellini was especially hired by Mandelli in April 2014 to execute a comprehensive re-engineering plan that encompasses business units in the China, Belgium, UK, and North America. Mandelli Sistemi SpA is a €34 million manufacturer of Horizontal 5 Axes Machining Centers with 120 employees worldwide.
