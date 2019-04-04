Date: Thursday, May 09, 2019

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Description

Service transformation is the new frontier of innovation. Industrial machine makers create equipment that includes multiple onboard computers and/or PLCs (Programmable Logic Controllers) with IoT connectivity.

These complex machines are usually high-value, capital equipment that require high uptime and continuous availability. To stay competitive manufacturers cannot afford downtime and expensive outage.

Join the May 9th discussion with CEO & General Manager Saverio Gellini, of Mandelli Sistemi and Justin Hester PTC’s Digital Transformation Director. Hear why moving to remote monitoring was the most critical decision to transform Mandelli´s service model.

Find out why remote monitoring is considered the new superpower that unlocks service value through reduced costs, improved customer satisfaction, and greater insight into performance and processes. Learn how manufacturers are making the most of their IoT investment from product design all the way through to maintenance and service.

This discussion is a must see for any manufacturer looking to make an informed decision about IoT and transform their business.

Justin Hester, Digital Transformation Director, PTC