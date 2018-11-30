Webinar: 6 Must-have’s to Improve Clarity, Speed and Brilliance in your Innovation Process - How to Innovate in 4K

Date: Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Description

It may only happen once or twice in a career that an industry goes through a major shift. Businesses today are being challenged to develop strategies at a much higher speed and with more clarity than ever before. The global escalation of costs and the increasing pressure on resources within many organizations are problems that are prevalent in industry today. To help address the many business challenges these organizations face, an organization must be successful at continuously implementing the two improvement responsibilities of Conversion and Innovation.

During this webinar, we will explore the two different improvement responsibilities that every organization has around the world to improve their performance. The first responsibility for organizations is to improve the way they ‘run the business’, providing products and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner (conversion). The second responsibility is to fundamentally change the way products and services are provided to the customer. This approach involves new methods that may be disruptive to existing practices. We refer to this as innovation and this responsibility will be the primary topic of the webinar.

Simpler Consulting, part of IBM, is a global professional services firm of 150+ executives and experts partnering with clients to deliver meaningful improvements in strategy, organizational alignment, processes, employee engagement and results.

Join John Gallagher and Adam Ward to hear more about ways that organizations are exceeding the demands of their current and future competitors AND engaging their employees by implementing a systematic approach to Innovation. We will explore and discuss the primary barriers to implementing a culture of Innovation, and 6 ‘must-have’ components to overcome those barriers and get started on this Innovation 4K journey.

Speakers

John Gallagher, Vice President, Simpler Consulting, an IBM Company

John Gallagher, VP Simpler Consulting, part of IBM has years of diverse experience in manufacturing, real estate, and home construction and healthcare. John has coached at the staff level and provided executive coaching at the director and C-suite levels. Topics of interest that he has coached include: Accountable Care Organizations (ACO), PCMH, Primary Care, Specialty care including medical and surgical specialties, and Leadership Development. John received his BS in Mechanical Engineering from West Virginia University.

Adam Ward, Executive Coach, Simpler Consulting, an IBM Company

Adam Ward, Executive Coach, Simpler Consulting, part of IBM is a proven innovation expert in both the commercial and healthcare arenas. Combining a dozen years of Japanese auto design experience and a decade of lean development consulting, Adam His past clients include Atrius Health, ThedaCare, Dignity, the USAF and the VA. He has successfully led the development of multiple patient care models, facility redesigns and set-up Innovation Centers. As the subject matter expert for Simpler’s Innovation practice, Adam has created the REX framework, an easily deployable development model that healthcare systems can use to define their own new patient care models to address hot issues such as population health and value-based payments. His deep understanding of the patient, C-suite business issues, technology and the clinical environment make him a sought-after voice on imagining tomorrow's healthcare. Adam received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland in Mechanical Engineering. He earned his MBA from Ohio State University.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

