Justin is a Digital Transformation Director atPTCwhere he is responsible for helping organizations realize value with their digital transformation journeys. Prior to joining PTC, he was a Manager at HIROTEC Corporation’s Advanced Engineering Center, where he led a global team responsible for creating and executing HIROTEC’s digital transformation for both their Tier 1 automotive production and automotive tooling groups. Justin has over 14 years of experience in bringing advanced and innovative manufacturing processes to marketplaces ranging from aerospace to automotive. Justin brings a unique view to IoT, from his experiences in both production facility leadership and large production tooling launches. Justin currently holds an M.B.A, a M.S. in Industrial and Systems Engineering, and a B.S. of Computer Engineering.



Brent Robertson, Partner, Fathom.net

Brent works with leaders to design futures worth fighting for. A partner at Fathom, he champions an approach to strategic planning, talent engagement, and market differentiation that prioritizes people and relationships. As a result, his clients don’t simply plan their futures, they bring them to life through the energy of organization-wide involvement in, and commitment to, generating valuable businesses that matter.

In addition to his client work, Brent is an outspoken advocate for the region, and serves as an advisor to community and business organizations who endeavor to create a better future for everyone who lives here. With a bias toward provoking new ways of seeing the world and taking action to change it, Brent is a sought after keynote speaker and is regularly featured in regional and national publications.

Brent has oriented his life around helping people create conditions for their success. He is frequently invited to lecture on the topic of leadership and the future, and uses his personal transformation experience—going from overweight and out of shape middle-ager to ultra-distance athlete in under three years—as a place from which to mentor others through personal and professional change.