Webinar: The Servitization Revolution in Industrial Manufacturing

Date: Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Engineering & Manufacturing (E&M) companies are advancing their business models to focus more on providing services and capability to their customers, a practice known as “servitization.” As core markets are becoming increasingly saturated, and product margins are under pressure, companies are aligning their supply chain strategies to meet their customers’ heightened expectations.

Service type activities already make up from one-third to more than one-half of manufacturing employment in some industries. And in today’s marketplace, more and more companies are offering after-market services or complete solutions that are closely coupled to the manufacturer’s products.

While having a digital strategy is important for any manufacturer today, that’s only half the story. There is a huge shift towards the consumption of services over the consumption of products, and it’s this combination of digital pressures and demand for services that is bringing about a revolution in industrial manufacturing.

DHL’s Engineering & Manufacturing sector and The Advanced Services Group have created a white paper series focused on this shift in business models, and in this webinar you’ll hear from several experts who will discuss servitization in the context of value networks as well as supply chain strategies and its impact on E&M industries. You’ll also hear a best practice case study that will shine a light on the transformational change process – from strategy articulation to process definition and decision enablement.

Involved in the logistics and transportation industry for 40 years, Reg Kenney is President of DHL’s Global E&M Sector and Head of DHL’s Customer Solutions & Innovation, Americas Region, based in Plantation, Florida.

Roles prior to this included Executive VP, DHL Global Customer Solutions, Americas Region and – with Air Canada Cargo for 20 years – a variety of executive-level assignments including Director of Sales, GM of Western North America, and GM of System Operations. Reg has been a member of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals since 1999.

Tim is the leading international authority on servitization and spends much of his time working hands-on with both global and local manufacturing companies to understand servitization in practice and help to transform businesses.

He spent ten years working in manufacturing businesses, beginning his career as an apprentice. His background gives him a personal understanding of the challenges faced by the industry and of the need for practical, relevant guidance on implementing change strategies.



His book Made to Serve: How manufacturers can compete through servitization and product service systems described as, ‘Essential reading for any companies or executives looking to explore this option for their business’ provides a practical guide to servitization, based on in-depth research with leading corporations such as Xerox, Caterpillar, Alstom and MAN Truck & Bus UK.

Jim Euchner is an Honorary Professor at Aston Business School and the Editor in Chief of Research-Technology Management, a peer-reviewed journal for practitioners of innovation, technology and research management. He was previously Vice President of Global Innovation at Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company, where he led the development of new businesses and helped launch businesses on three continents.

Prior to his work at Goodyear, Jim held positions as Vice President of Growth Strategy and Innovation at Pitney Bowes, Inc. and Vice President, Network Systems Advanced Technology at Bell Atlantic. He is particularly interested in the use of lean startup approaches in large organizations and the challenges manufacturers confront in moving to services-led business models.

