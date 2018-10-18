Menu
Webinar: Smart Manufacturing in the Cloud

A November 6 IndustryWeek-hosted webinar, sponsored by Amazon Web Services

Date: Tuesday, November 6, 2018
Time: 2:00 p.m. EST (GMT -5, New York)
Duration: 1 Hour
Event Type: Live Webinar
Cost: Free

Description

Speaker: Douglas Bellin, Industry Solutions Business Development, Amazon Web Services

The digital transformation of the manufacturing industry is underway in all aspects of the value chain and the cloud is at the center of this change.  Learn how global manufacturing companies are realizing the business value of AWS IoT, High Performance Compute, Data Lakes, Machine Learning, and other AWS services.  We will describe how we have worked with design and engineering, manufacturing and service operations to improve manufacturing operations, speed R&D and time to market, and lower overall business costs.  We will also highlight where we worked with Historian data to drive a non-disruptive capability to enhance operational improvement with minimal costs.  Learn how AWS is empowering Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing today – see how the cloud can help.

Speaker

Douglas Bellin, Industry Solutions Business Development, Amazon Web Services

Douglas is leading the development of solutions for the Industrial Markets within AWS. Prior to AWS, he ran the marketing, go-to-market and Business Development teams for the Industrial Markets within Cisco Systems. He has a background in both RFID and Analytics markets and was instrumental in running a Business Intelligence software company with bringing it to the Asia market. Douglas also has 5 years in the steel and food manufacturing industry. After 12 years in Asia Pacific he is now based in Seattle, WA.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format.  After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

TAGS: Continuous Improvement Corporate Responsibility Change Management Operations
