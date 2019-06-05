Speakers



Swapan Jha, Vice President, WW PLM Sales & Strategy, PTC

Swapan Jha is Vice President of Global PLM Sales & Strategy at PTC. A seasoned executive with broad expertise in developing and executing enterprise and SaaS software sales, product and go-to-market strategies, he has 15+ years of PLM domain experience across Medical Device, High-Tech and Manufacturing industries.

Mr. Jha joined PTC in 2015 from Oracle where held several leadership positions, including Industries Business Unit, where Mr. Jha was responsible for driving growth in Oracle’s supply-chain offerings. He holds a bachelor of Electrical Engineering, and a Masters of Business Administration (M.B.A.), Finance, Entrepreneurship from the University of Chicago - Booth School of Business.