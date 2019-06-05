Date: Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time
Duration: 1 Hour
Event Type: Live Webinar
Cost: Free
Description
The EHT industry has it’s owns unique set of challenges including new product introduction cycles, shorter product lifecycles and increasing product complexities and regulatory compliances. As a result, achieving the end-goal of reducing costs while increasing efficiencies between OEM/ODM, EMS and downstream suppliers can seem like a monumental task. In this session, we will explore how PLM can be used to manage the EHT Digital Thread across multiple stakeholders to resolve issues related to disconnected processes, product data and resources. Jabil, the world’s third largest electronic manufacturing services provider, will then discuss how they leveraged the Digital Factory to expand expertise, ingenuity and supply chain optimization to help their customers innovate and maintain market leadership.
Key Takeaways:
- Understand how to leverage PLM to manage the Digital Thread
- Learn how PLM and the Digital Thread can help achieve business initiatives
- See how to increase supply chain efficiencies with integrating PLM and the Digital Factory
Speakers
Swapan Jha, Vice President, WW PLM Sales & Strategy, PTC
Swapan Jha is Vice President of Global PLM Sales & Strategy at PTC. A seasoned executive with broad expertise in developing and executing enterprise and SaaS software sales, product and go-to-market strategies, he has 15+ years of PLM domain experience across Medical Device, High-Tech and Manufacturing industries.
Mr. Jha joined PTC in 2015 from Oracle where held several leadership positions, including Industries Business Unit, where Mr. Jha was responsible for driving growth in Oracle’s supply-chain offerings. He holds a bachelor of Electrical Engineering, and a Masters of Business Administration (M.B.A.), Finance, Entrepreneurship from the University of Chicago - Booth School of Business.
Mark Mitchell, Sr. Manager, Enterprise Engineering Systems, Digital Factory, Jabil
Proven project leader with 30+ years of experience managing continuous improvement projects in multiple high tech, manufacturing and engineering related companies.
• Software Enterprise Implementation responsible for new product development processes and PLM among diverse geographic locations and cultures.
• Possess strong business process mapping and project leadership skills utilizing industry leading practices.
• PTC Windchill PLM Solutions with 20+ years of experience managing multiple global integrations, including Design Engineering functions, Change Management, Supplier Management, Manufacturing and ERP.
