Webinar: Accelerate Business Outcomes with IT and OT Convergence

Date: This webinar is available on-demand.

Originally Broadcast: July 31, 2019

Duration: 62 Minutes

Event Type: On-Demand Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Description

To help industrial businesses compete and grow, OT leaders are turning to IoT as a key element of their operational strategy. Solutions must focus on operational effectiveness and security, as well as enabling rapid changes in scale, for businesses to successfully deploy IoT as part of their strategy.

Join Alexandra Rehak, Practice Lead-Internet of Things at Ovum and Sanat Kamal Bahl, Director of Strategic Product Marketing, Cisco IoT for this 40-minute discussion about how you can implement more intelligent and flexible IT solutions.

Topics include:

Key drivers and challenges for industrial and manufacturing firms looking to make effective use of IoT in their operations.

How customer behaviors and employee expectations play a role in IoT and IT/OT success in industry and manufacturing.

The twin challenges of flexibility and security in the context of IoT and networking deployments in an industrial setting.

The need for scalability and longevity in IT solutions, and how Cisco has brought modularity to the IT/OT network partnership that allows expandability over a decade and beyond.

How extending intelligence to the IoT edge can help you with management and visibility that'll allow you to move faster, innovate, save costs, and adapt to new approaches and requirements

Register

Speakers

Sanat Kamal Bahl, Director of Strategic Product Marketing, Cisco IoT

Sanat Kamal Bahl is Director of Strategic Product Marketing for Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) networking products in Cisco’s IoT Business Unit. In his role, Sanat is responsible for driving the go-to-market strategy, positioning, messaging, launches, and sales enablement for Industrial IoT products. Prior to Cisco, Sanat spent three years at PwC working as a management consultant on a variety of product strategy and operations projects, and before that, spent nine years at Intel in product management and engineering roles. Sanat has a MBA from UC Berkeley, a M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Southern California, and a M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Maryland.

Alexandra Rehak, Practice Lead, Ovum

Alexandra Rehak is head of Ovum's IoT team, responsible for IoT thought leadership, forecasting and overall research strategy. She focuses on IoT partnership and investment strategies, new technologies, and vertical strategies. Prior to joining Ovum in 2016, Alexandra was an associate partner with STL Partners, and Partner and Head of Research at Analysys Mason. Alexandra is a regular conference chair and speaker at events including the IoT World series, is frequently quoted in press and client articles, and has been a judge for the GSMA GloMo Awards and TechXLR8 Asia awards.

Technical Details

This webinar will be conducted using a slides-and-audio format. After you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with details for joining the webinar.

How IndustryWeek webinars work

System test (opens in a new window)

Contact us